St. Augustine celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting on the Plaza

By Peter Willott, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
People gathered Tuesday in front of the gazebo on the Plaza de la Constitución in St. Augustine for the 15th annual lighting of the city’s menorah in celebration of the third night of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah), the Jewish festival of lights, began at sundown Sunday, Nov. 28, and ends Monday, Dec. 6. The annual holiday commemorates the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the Syrian-Greek army in 164 BCE.

More local events:St. Augustine menorah lighting, Christmas parade among holiday events this season

Holiday lights:A few of our favorite Florida holiday displays, dazzling lights, boat parades and Santa visits

Led by Rabbi Levi Vogel, director of the Chabad of St. Augustine synagogue and Jewish learning center, the event included traditional Hanukkah foods of fried latkes, or potato pancakes, and jelly doughnuts, as well as holiday songs.

“The message of Hanukkah is extremely timely. It's the message of hope and light in the face of overwhelming odds and what seems to be unsurmountable darkness and in the world in which we live, sometimes one can feel that way.” Vogel said. “Hanukkah teaches us that even the smallest act of light of the goodness of kindness could have far-reaching effects; that if you have just one small candle in a dark room, that it pushes away a lot of darkness."

Vogel will host another menorah lighting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m. on Market Street in Palencia and his wife, Fraidy Vogel, will lead a children’s storytime about Hanukkah at 11 a.m. at the Southeast Branch Library on U.S. 1 south.

“The one thing to know about Hanukkah, it's a universal message of freedom over tyranny, of light over darkness and that, even if the odds seem to be against you with faith, with the help of God and with courage you can overcome anything,” Vogel said.

