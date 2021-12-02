ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Brazil Senate approves Bolsonaro-backed pastor for Supreme Court

By MARCOS OLIVEIRA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwDsc_0dBmAg7f00
The Brazilian Senate has approved Andre Mendonca for a seat on the Supreme Court /BRAZILIAN SENATE PRESS OFFICE/AFP/File

The Brazilian Senate on Wednesday approved a Presbyterian pastor for a seat on the Supreme Court in a win for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who had promised to appoint a "terribly evangelical" judge to the top court.

By 47 votes to 32, the Senate backed former justice minister Andre Mendonca, 48, who from mid-December will occupy the 11th seat of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, replacing a judge who retired in July.

The appointment of Mendonca was hailed by conservatives, as the court adjudicates on hot-button issues such as the rights of minorities, abortion, drugs and access to weapons.

"My commitment to bring to the Supreme Court a 'terribly evangelical' (judge) was delivered today," Bolsonaro tweeted Wednesday evening.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee, Mendonca confirmed his support the secularism in the Brazilian government.

"In life, the Bible; in the Supreme Court, the Constitution," he said.

"Although I am an evangelical, there is no space for public religious demonstrations during the sessions of the Supreme Federal Court."

"I will defend the constitutional right of civil marriage for people of the same sex," he added in response to a question posed by a senator.

Mendonca has been a member of the government since Bolsonaro came to power in January 2019 with firm support among evangelicals, a fast-growing segment in Brazil. according to a January 2020 Datafolha survey, it already represents 31 percent of the population.

Law professor Michael Mohallem told AFP the appointment was "political" and represented a victory for Bolsonaro heading into the 2022 elections.

"It allows him to retain the electoral support of the evangelicals and it will also be seen as a sign that Bolsonaro still controls the majority in the Senate when he needs it," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro investigated for linking vaccine and AIDS

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing a potential investigation into comments linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday instructed the country’s top prosecutor to look into that statement based on an investigation by Brazil’s Senate. The president has argued he was quoting a magazine article and not making assertions. Bolsonaro remains unvaccinated and has pushed back against vaccine mandates. He has often argued that restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 do more harm than good. However, the prosecutor is seen as a Bolsonaro loyalist.
HEALTH
Washington Post

More Democratic senators are willing to weigh changes to Supreme Court

This week’s Supreme Court argument on abortion has accelerated an urgency among Senate Democrats to fundamentally alter how the court operates, fueled in part by lingering anger over Republican confirmation maneuvers that have led to three new conservative justices in the past four years. Few senators as of yet are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

US Supreme Court appears likely to roll back abortion rights

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court appeared poised Wednesday to roll back abortion rights in the United States by upholding a law in the southern state of Mississippi that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks. The law passed by the Republican-led legislature in Mississippi, a Bible Belt state, would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exception for rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shropshire Star

US Supreme Court justices signal they will approve new abortion limits

Hundreds of demonstrators were outside the court. The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority have signalled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators outside chanting for and against, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Brazil Senate#The Brazilian Senate#Presbyterian#Brazilian#The Supreme Federal Court#Datafolha#Afp
opb.org

Oregon Supreme Court upholds new state House and Senate maps

The Oregon Supreme Court has dismissed claims that new state legislative districts passed by Democrats in September were improperly drawn, putting an end to one facet of an ongoing redistricting fight in the state. In a ruling issued Monday morning, justices ruled challengers had not proven that the new boundaries...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Brazil
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas senator optimistic Supreme Court will overturn landmark abortion ruling

With speculation the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority might overturn the nationwide right to abortion, an Arkansas lawmaker is reiterating his intention to introduce a Texas-style abortion bill during a special session that begins Tuesday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said the legislature should wait for a ruling from the high court.
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has again overturned established constitutional law by upholding a maximum sentence imposed on a Leon County man deemed to have shown inadequate remorse because he insisted on protesting his innocence. This time, the conservative majority installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t directly overrule its own precedents — it decided they didn’t […] The post FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court abortion hearing raises questions for senators

During his confirmation to the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.Amy Coney Barrett told senators during her Senate confirmation hearing that laws could not be undone simply by personal beliefs, including her own. “It's not the law of Amy,” she quipped.But during this week's landmark Supreme Court hearing over a Mississippi law that could curtail if not outright end a woman's right to abortion, the two newest justices struck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court backs Republican-drawn, 'least-change' map

(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court has indicated it will not make many changes to the political map drawn by Republicans. The court ruled 4-3 on Tuesday that it is going with the “least-change approach” to the state’s new political map. “We have the power to provide a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy