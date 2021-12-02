ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Mary J. Blige visited the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week where she dropped major gems about looking and feeling amazing.

Donning an all-black look including a black blazer, black turtleneck, and a pop of color with dangly earrings and red pointy nails, the singer opened up to show host, Tamron Hall, about accepting herself as she is. “I’m sure, I’m not cocky, I’m not arrogant. But I’ve earned the right to say some things. I’ve earned the right to say, I feel amazing,” she told Tamron. The show’s host then asked the entertainer if she’s able to be herself now in the space of creating a new album, to which Mary replied, “One hundred percent.”

She continued, “The reason why I say I feel amazing is not because everyday is a great day and I always wake up feeling and looking like this [with] hair and makeup. It’s because when I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom.”

Check out the quick video as posted by her hairstylist, Tym Wallace, below.

And not only is Mary J. feeling and looking amazing, but she also has two new singles, “Amazing” and “Hello Gorgeous” dropping this Friday! Taking to Instagram, the Power Book II actress shared the news, posting both singles’ cover art along with a caption teasing Friday’s drop. “ Double Singles, Double the Heat,” she captioned the posts. “Amazing x Good Morning Gorgeous both coming 12/3. Pre-save today!”

Here’s the “Amazing” photo where Mary indeed looks AMAZING as she rocked an all-gold look including a fur jacket, lingerie, gold hoop earrings, dramatic necklaces and her blonde locks in tight curls pulled to one side of her face.

And here’s the art for “Hello Gorgeous”, where Mary rocked a sexy black cut-out top and rocked her signature blonde locks in tight curls.

