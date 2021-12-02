ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane Co. asking for public feedback on draft natural disaster mitigation strategies

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — The public is able to weigh in on proposed strategies for Dane County to mitigate the effects of natural hazards and disasters ranging from extreme temperatures to tornadoes and flooding.

The county is in the process of updating its Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. As part of the update, the county has proposed 14 draft mitigation strategies ranging from assessing the county’s plan for climate change impacts to expanding tree canopies and developing outreach campaigns to help residents prepare ahead of disasters.

While it’s not possible to prevent heavy rain or severe weather, planning ahead can reduce damage from storms.

“We’re facing natural hazards, conditions that are changing and evolving, and, you know, sometimes there’s certain lessons you don’t learn until you have to learn it the hard way,” J. McClellan, a population protection planner, said.

The current version of Dane County’s hazard mitigation plan and the new draft mitigation strategies are available online. Members of the public can weigh in on the draft until December 8.

