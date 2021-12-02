Dice Soho Reloads With ‘SoHo’ EP Feat. Z-Ro & More

Dice Soho will forever be part of a Houston class which shook things up and made a viable living merely from early internet presence to nationwide fame and fortune. Still, not even into his fully formed self, the Houston rapper steps it up a notch with his new EP aptly titled SoHo .

The six-track effort finds Dice joining forces with a legend in his own right in Z-Ro for the opening track “Mission” and Lil Duke for “Go Get It.” Revisit Dice’s video for “Mission” below and stream SoHo in full as well.

RELATED: New Music Friday: Devin The Dude, Pooh Shiesty, VanJess, Lenora, Bobby Sessions, Doeman, Dice SoHo & More

RELATED: Watch Bfb Da Packman & Dice SoHo’s “Made Me Mad” Video