ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dice Soho Reloads With ‘SoHo’ EP Feat. Z-Ro & More

By Brandon Caldwell
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqRDx_0dBm8KrK00

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Dice Soho will forever be part of a Houston class which shook things up and made a viable living merely from early internet presence to nationwide fame and fortune. Still, not even into his fully formed self, the Houston rapper steps it up a notch with his new EP aptly titled SoHo .

The six-track effort finds Dice joining forces with a legend in his own right in Z-Ro for the opening track “Mission” and Lil Duke for “Go Get It.” Revisit Dice’s video for “Mission” below and stream SoHo in full as well.

RELATED: New Music Friday: Devin The Dude, Pooh Shiesty, VanJess, Lenora, Bobby Sessions, Doeman, Dice SoHo &amp; More

RELATED: Watch Bfb Da Packman &amp; Dice SoHo’s “Made Me Mad” Video

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.9 The Box

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To Go Diamond Twice

Cardi B has added yet another notch to her already star studded belt. She is the female rapper to have multiple songs go diamond which is a pretty big deal. As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell’s week is already off to a great start. On Monday, November 29 she found out that her collaboration with […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Mission, TX
Variety

Variety’s Hitbreaker of the Year, Steven Victor, on Pop Smoke’s Bittersweet Success

“I wanted to make Pop Smoke a superstar,” record executive and artist manager Steven Victor says wistfully. He succeeded — the young rapper has two songs on Variety’s Hitmakers 2021 list, “What You Know Bout Love” and “For the Night” — but tragically Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot in a rented home in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020 at the age of 20, just as he was achieving that superstardom. Victor, who grew up two blocks from Pop in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Canarsie (although 20 years earlier), signed the deep-voiced rapper to his Universal-distributed Victor Victor Worldwide...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho#Z Ro#Houston Rapper#Fame And Fortune#New Music#Dice Soho More Related#Bfb Da Packman Dice
laguestlist.com

Spotify and Adele Host Intimate Album Listening Party for Her Top Fans at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles

On Monday, Spotify and Adele thrilled her top fans with an exclusive listening event to celebrate the upcoming release of her new album, 30. Fifty of Adele’s most-dedicated fans in the LA area attended the intimate, invite-only event at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed a beautiful soirée with canapés and a fine selection of wines before hearing the album in full, prior to its release on November 19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dancingastronaut.com

Pendulum invite Luttrell, Kove, and more to remix ‘Elemental’ EP

Earlier this year, Australian drum ‘n’ bass deities, Pendulum, returned with their first complete body of work in more than a decade. Delivering their highly anticipated Elemental EP earlier this summer, the group snapped an 11-year hiatus between their most recent output and their critically lauded IMMERSION LP from 2010. Now, Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and company have invited a shortlist of producers to remix products from Elemental, offering a handful of new perspectives on the group’s comeback extended play.
MUSIC
Variety

Producer of the Year Mike Dean on Kanye West’s ‘Chaotic’ ‘Donda’ Sessions and Vibing With Lana Del Rey

Mike Dean is fielding texts from Madonna, promoting his latest solo album, “4:22,” nursing a joint and trying to answer interview questions. But there’s beauty in the chaos. Variety’s Hitmakers Producer of the Year does it so effortlessly — like a modern-day maestro conducting his own symphony — as he tries to remember the news of the various records he’s worked on. In March came word that “For the Night,” the posthumous record by  Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn drill rapper killed in a 2020 shooting, had been certified four-times-platinum. Dean, a co-producer on the song, was tasked with adding the “flutes,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

263
Followers
483
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy