ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Ga. Gov.

Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat Stacey Abrams says she is making another run for...

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Democrat Stacey Abrams announces 2nd try for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams will be back on the campaign trail in a second bid for governor of Georgia next year, setting the stage for a possible rematch with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp whom she lost to in 2018. Abrams, hoping to become the nation's first Black female governor, made her campaign...
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

2nd Stacey Abrams governor bid sees new tests, intrigues

ATLANTA — (AP) — Stacey Abrams announced a long-awaited second run for Georgia governor this week, but with Democrats facing a sour national environment and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp facing challenges within his own party, the 2022 campaign will look different from 2018. Abrams' narrow loss, highlighted by her claims...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Stacey Abrams running for Georgia governor

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle", December 3, 2021. This copy may not be in final form and may be updated'. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And remember, we will never be the media mob ever. We don't live like that. In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham and THE INGRAHAM ANGLE is up next. Have a great weekend. See you Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor. Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Democrat#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy