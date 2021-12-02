Wahconah football struggles in second half of D-VII state title game against Cohasset following Jonah Smith injury

It’s North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Saturday in the second round of the 2021 FCS playoffs. The Bison are looking to return to the peak of the FCS as they look to make a push this postseason. NDSU comes in as the No. 3 seed in the FCS tournament, going 10-1 in the regular season, good for another Missouri Valley Conference title. The team’s only loss this season came against rivals South Dakota State. On the other side, Southern Illinois finished third in the MVFC, going 8-4 on the year. For their part, the Salukis won their matchup against the Jackrabbits earlier this season and are coming off a 22-10 win over South Dakota in the first round of the FCS playoff tournament. Like many nationally broadcast FCS and non-FBS games this season, this game will not be on normal TV channels for most viewers in the United States. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO