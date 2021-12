CIRCLEVILLE— The Logan Elm basketball program is heading in two different directions this year. On the boys side things are looking up. The team, which is filled with juniors and seniors ready to show off, is early in their season with only one game played. However, the Braves were able to route the Berne Union Rockets 61-12 in their home and season opener on Monday.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO