Escambia County, FL

Cyclist injured in Escambia County hit-and-run

By Kai Davis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESACMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 17-year-old cyclist was injured following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County Wednesday night. According to FHP, a silver 4-door vehicle...

SofiesMom
4d ago

I can’t imagine hitting a person accidentally & not stopping & making sure help arrived & that person had every opportunity to get the care they needed! We’re all human, accidents happen, leaving them & running is a choice no one should make!

