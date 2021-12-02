Cyclist injured in Escambia County hit-and-run
ESACMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 17-year-old cyclist was injured following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County Wednesday night. According to FHP, a silver 4-door vehicle...weartv.com
I can’t imagine hitting a person accidentally & not stopping & making sure help arrived & that person had every opportunity to get the care they needed! We’re all human, accidents happen, leaving them & running is a choice no one should make!
