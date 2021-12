In times like these, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin likes to think back to a saying he heard from longtime basketball coach and current ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla. “There’s gonna be five games a year where you don’t play any good. There’s gonna be five games a year where you play probably over your head, and then the other 20 games kind of determine who your team is,” Martin said Friday, echoing Fraschilla’s words.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO