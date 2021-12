Maybe it's not a coincidence the team Robert Mathis had the most sacks against in his career – 18.5 – was the Houston Texans. Longtime Colts scout and current Colts senior player personnel scout Todd Vasvari spent months scouting Mathis, from watching grainy VHS tapes of his games to showing up to SWAC games to watch Alabama A&M play in person. Ultimately, Vasvari put a third-round grade on Mathis ahead of the 2003 NFL Draft – Mathis' relentlessness and athleticism popped, but his size did not.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO