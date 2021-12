UPPER TOWNSHIP — Kim Hayes won the election but is off Township Committee anyway, at least for now. Committee members appointed Hayes to fill the seat vacated by Hobie Young after issues with Young's social media activity surfaced in 2020. This year, she ran for a full term on the township governing body, with Mark Pancoast running for the final year on Young’s term. Joined by former Committee member Jay Newman to fill out the Republican ticket in a nine-person race for three seats, the team won handily.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO