The Falcons struggled to find a reliable punter at the beginning of the season, going back and forth with Cam Nizlialek for much of the offseason and first part of the season. On November 9th, the Falcons released the former Georgia Bulldog after six games and switched to Colquitt. Now, the Falcons will face off against the Jaguars on Sunday without a critical piece of their team. Punters might not seem important until they are; a reason the Patriots have been so great as of late is their ability to flip the field and use their special teams to improve their field position. Atlanta will likely have a corresponding move come later this week; might it be a reunion with Nizlialek?

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO