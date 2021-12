Warning: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64 spoilers ahead. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64, titled Control, showcased Boruto Uzumaki's new level of control with Karma. Now that the manga just kicked off the first fight of the next major arc following the battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki, fans are hyped to Boruto's fight with the last remnant of Kara, Code.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO