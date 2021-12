“NCIS: Los Angeles” will not be airing any new episodes until the beginning of 2022. Fans of the show are unhappy about the hiatus. After airing last night’s episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS announces that there will not be any new episodes of the drama for the next few weeks. While the network is not giving a reason for the hiatus, it is likely due to the upcoming schedule of holiday specials airing, including “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” among others. CBS did not announce the show’s re-air date either.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO