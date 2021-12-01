ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 3,050,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceeds of $305,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until April 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Mace Security International, Inc. Renews Its Revolving Credit Agreement

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, announces that it has renewed its Revolving Line of Credit with Fifth Third Bank National Association ('the Credit Agreement') effective December 1, 2021, and increased the amount to $3.0 million (a $1MM increase). The Credit Agreement is secured by substantially all Company assets and matures on November 30, 2022. The Credit Agreement provides for monthly interest payments at a rate equal to SOFR plus 2%, with a minimum interest rate of 2.5%. Principal is due at maturity.
CLEVELAND, OH
buffalonynews.net

Marvel Increases Private Placement to $1,000,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that due to shareholder demand it has increased the private placement offering previously announced November 24th, 2021. The Company will now be raising up to $1,000,000 by issuing Flow and Non-Flow Through units.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Cloud DX is Pleased to Announce $170,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding Towards Commercialization of Vitaliti and Connected Health Innovations

Kitchener virtual care leader earns competitive $50,000 award from Ontario Centre for Innovation and is co-recipient of prestigious $120,000 Synergy Award from NSERC. - New funding awarded for mobile health research projects totals $170,000 CAD. - Supports commercialization of patented technology, powered by AI and Augmented Reality. - Winning competitive...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Markets#Charitable Organizations#Privacy Policies#Cdx#Medtronic Canada Ulc#Connected Health#Founder Of Cloud Dx#Myid#Pex#Kliyul#Pacific Ridge Exploration
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Indo-Pacific powers join in releasing additional oil to global markets

The price of gasoline has continued to spike across the country. That’s led the Biden administration to announce Tuesday that it will tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve — and whether the Biden Administration will tap into the emergency stockpile. And it’s also raising some questions in the Asia-Pacific. The...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Delta Resources Announces First Closing of Private Placement in the Amount of $3,363,450

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at a price of $0.27 per unit, for gross proceeds of $536,249.70. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.40. In addition, the Company has also issued 1,998,389 National Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.31 per unit, for gross proceeds of $619,500.59. Each unit consists of one National Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.45. In addition, the Company has also issued 6,493,235 Quebec Flow Through units of the Company at a price of $0.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of $2,207,699.90. Each unit consists of one Quebec Flow Through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable for up to 24 months from closing at $0.34.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Volta Power Systems releases new flagship product

A battery maker in Holland is releasing a new flagship power system called FLEX. Holland-based Volta Power Systems last month rolled out FLEX, its newest line of engineered lithium-ion energy solutions for RV, work truck, and specialty vehicle markets. The FLEX energy storage pack features a redesigned case, heating pads...
HOLLAND, MI
buffalonynews.net

Savage Enterprises Launches Ocho Extrax, a Collaboration with Popular Cannabinoid Brand Ocho Extracts

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Prominent e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is proud to announce the official release of Ocho Extrax, which is a collaboration brand between Savage's hemp-derived cannabinoid brand Delta Extrax and hemp-derived brand Ocho Extracts (www.OchoExtracts.com). The Ocho Extrax products are available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and at www.OchoExtracts.com and through distributors nationwide.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS CEO: Streaming Revenue Crosses $5B Annual Run Rate

ViacomCBS had its best month of subscriber growth ever for its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services in November, president and CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street on Tuesday, also touting its growing total streaming revenue and film slate for 2022. Speaking during the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, he said that “November was our best month ever” for Paramount+, which is “having a big quarter,” but later also touted Showtime for achieving the same feat. The company had previously said that Paramount+ had its strongest weekly growth ever by adding more than 1 million subscribers during the week of...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

EPAM Debuts New Cloud-Powered Digital Clinical Trials Platform

NEWTOWN, PA — Clinical trials are a key step to bringing new pharmaceutical drugs to market, but they are also faced with an increasing number of challenges, from recruitment challenges to missed enrollment targets and patient dropouts. Accordingly, the pharmaceutical industry is quickly pivoting away from “site-centric” to “patient-centric” clinical trials.
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

SNM Global Holdings (SNMN) To Premier Their Third Film

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities, announces today that BullittPoint Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of SNM Global, is in post-production for one of their key films, 'Divided'.
MOVIES
buffalonynews.net

PURADIGM Announces Padraig Lawlor as New CEO

Advanced air and surface purification technology company names new CEO to lead company through strategic partnerships and new product roll outs. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technology, that has been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and multiple variants including the Beta and Delta variants, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Padraig Lawlor as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.
BUSINESS
Action News Jax

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts dozens of sites

Ring, Prime, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, API, — A major Amazon Web Services outage disrupted access to numerous popular sites for several hours on Tuesday, including Prime, Disney+, Netflix and Ring, among others. Some services began coming back online sporadically just before 5 p.m. EST, following the more than six-hour...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Unveils First Store in China

Wrangler is ending the year with a big splash in China. The Kontoor-owned denim brand unveiled its first standalone Wrangler store in China, following through on the expansion plans it set out earlier this year. Located in the retail-heavy Nanjing Deji Plaza, the store marks an important step forward for the brand. “We have spent the last year building awareness and demand for the Wrangler brand in China through curated product offerings and innovative digital experiences,” said John Gearing, vice president, Kontoor Brands, Asia. “The Nanjing store unveils a new retail store concept that we have designed to excite and engage China’s...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $13.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy