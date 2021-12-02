Abortion law arguments at US Supreme Court

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
Yes, I'm talking about the conservative justices on the Supreme Court, and the abortion rights those justices have now made clear they will eviscerate. They weren't just evasive, or vague, or deceptive. They lied. They lied to Congress and to...
About 11 minutes into this week’s hearing on abortion rights at the US supreme court, the floor was taken by Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three beleaguered liberal-leaning justices left on the court after its sharp rightward shift under Donald Trump. Sotomayor began by noting that in the past 30...
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seemed to suggest earlier this week that landmark LGBTQ cases could support overturning federal abortion rights. The Supreme Court heard 90 minutes of oral arguments Wednesday concerning a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A...
During oral arguments in Dobbs, the Solicitor General had to hold a difficult line: the Supreme Court should not overrule a case simply because it was wrong. Justice Alito highlighted this position with a devastating line of questions. JUSTICE ALITO: Is it your argument that a case can never be...
The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights.
The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) predicted Monday that there would be a “revolution” if the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision as the justices prepare to hear arguments in a highly anticipated case on the issue. During a virtual event featuring the Granite State’s House and Senate delegation,...
Justice Sonia Sotomayor used her questions during a Supreme Court hearing Wednesday on abortion rights to urge her conservative colleagues to follow precedent and not politics in deciding the case. She noted that the sponsors of the 2018 Mississippi abortion law, which would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of...
WASHINGTON — It’s taken decades, but anti-abortion activists feel like they’re on the cusp of history after the Supreme Court signaled Wednesday a willingness to weaken Roe v. Wade, and they’re already gearing up for the inevitable multifront fight that will erupt if the court rules in their favor. “We've...
Billie Jean King is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the author of "All In: An Autobiography." She co-founded the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a nonprofit organization that seeks equality in the workplace. Oral arguments before the Supreme...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she viewed the Wednesday Supreme Court hearing involving a Mississippi abortion law “as a very dark day,” adding that justices considering overturning judicial precedent legalizing abortion “need a session on the birds and the bees for some of the kinds of statements they make."
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will reconsider the fundamental principle that has underpinned abortion law since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling: the right to end a pregnancy before the viability of the fetus. Oral arguments will take place in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case concerning Mississippi’s...
