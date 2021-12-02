ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Abortion law arguments at US Supreme Court

thv11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Court justices heard arguments that could...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#Court Case
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy