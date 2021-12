The holidays are just around the corner and with family-oriented events throughout southwest Riverside County, there is something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. Here are just a few of the upcoming events for this holiday season. Lake Elsinore Visitors to Lake Elsinore can experience a parade, vendors, food, activities and much more during Lake Elsinore’s annual Winterfest from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Winterfest takes place in downtown Lake Elsinore along Main Street and is free to attend. The event this year will feature the city’s annual holiday parade kicking off at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 6 p.m. on the corner of Graham Avenue and Main Street. During the event there will be live entertainment, jumpers, sled runs and visits with Santa. Shoppers can str.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO