A federal judge is blocking President Biden's coronavirus vaccination mandate for health care workers from taking effect nationwide next week. Louisiana Western District U.S. Judge Terry Doughty ruled Tuesday that the mandate's constitutionality is questionable since it didn't come from Congress. Biden issued the order requiring workers at health care facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to get at least the first shot of the vaccine by December 6th. Texas and more than a dozen other states challenged the order in court.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO