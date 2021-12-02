The Silicon Valley Leadership Group has launched a new networking group, hoping to help non-traditional founders

Entrepreneurship abounds in Silicon Valley. But what should people know about starting companies before taking the leap?. There are certainly lots of lessons aspiring founders can draw on, including everything from how to find a startup idea to what to expect in the early days of running a new company, a pair of speakers at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group's Startup Story Roundtable made clear Monday. But the most important thing people who are undecided about becoming entrepreneurs should know is that it can be a lot of fun, one of the speakers, Ainsley Braun, said at the online event.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO