ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Guard Ted Karras is Bringing Physicality, Leadership to Pats’ Offensive Line

By Evan Lazar
clnsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne critical aspect of the Patriots’ six-game winning streak that has turned around their season is reestablishing an identity as a physical football team in the trenches. Although Bill Belichick always builds his roster to be tough on the line of scrimmage, offseason splash addition Mathew Judon pointed to an unsung...

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott did not appreciate Bill Belichick question after loss

Sean McDermott definitely does not want to hear that he gotten beaten by Bill Belichick, even if that is exactly what happened on Monday night. Belichick’s New England Patriots put on a situational football clinic against McDermott’s Buffalo Bills, using throwback schemes to grind out a 14-10 victory in very poor weather conditions at Highmark Stadium.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s humble statement after the Patriots’ 6th straight win

The New England Patriots extended their winning streak to six games following the statement 36-13 home victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. For many, this game was a contender or pretender test for the Patriots at this point in the campaign. While they came into the contest with five straight wins under their belt, they were facing off with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Bringing Physicality#The Atlanta Falcons#Covid#O Lines#Pro Football Focus#Indivi
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Patriots Team Player Analysis – Offense

We have a mini-break in week 11 and I am filling the time with an analysis of the Offense. During the bye week, I will do the same for the Defense. Mac Jones – Did anyone think that he would be as good as he has been so far this year? I can’t believe how quickly he has absorbed the playbook and the nuances of playing the Quarterback position in the Pros. Jones is in line to break Dak Prescott’s completion percentage rookie record of 69%. Currently, Jones stands at 70.2% completion percentage, 245 of 349 passes for 2,540 yards, 14 TDs to 8 INT, and a 94.7 QB rating. The Interception number is the only real negative. At the beginning of the season, Jones was blitzed over 50% of the time. Lately, the number of blitzes has been down around 35%. The easy part of the season is over and they have 4 quality opponents (TEN at home, @BUF, BYE, @IND, and BUF at home) coming up in the next 5 weeks. I would expect to see these teams blitz a lot more and put the pressure on Jones.
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots Point-Counterpoint: What is the Pats’ biggest playoff weakness?

After a 2-4 start, the Patriots have risen from the depths of the AFC to legitimate Super Bowl contender. The defense has been dominant, allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL. The offense has established a bully ball identity, and the special teams has developed into a top-10 unit.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Far Healthier Than Banged-Up Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster for the second straight day. The only player not spotted during the open media portion of practice was practice squad outside linebacker Tashawn Bower.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clnsmedia.com

Patriots outlast Titans as Jones struggles, Buffalo next

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles,, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots’ victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. They discuss Mac Jones’ worst game as a Patriot and what to feel good and bad about this team moving forward. 0:44 How important...
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Patriots 36, Titans 13: Pats come together to blowout top-seeded Titans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — They say that real football starts after Thanksgiving. For the Patriots, you couldn't have asked for a better start to this holiday season. The Patriots 2-4 start feels like a distant memory and on Sunday, against the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans, the Pats put together one of their best performances of the season. Despite being down multiple top offensive weapons, the Titans were in striking distance to start the second half. That’s when the Patriots leaned on their elite defense, special team studs and talented rookie quarterback en route to a 36-13 blowout win.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk Podcast: Have Pats proven they're the best team in AFC?

The New England Patriots are riding high with a six-game win streak and the best point differential in the NFL. It's been quite a turnaround for Bill Belichick's team. Just a month-and-a-half ago the Patriots were a 2-4 squad headed for a top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fast forward six weeks and New England is a legit contender in the AFC and the No. 2 seed entering Week 13.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Van Noy on Pats' mindset amid hot streak

The New England Patriots aren't about to get complacent after reeling off six consecutive victories. After earning a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Patriots will shift their focus to last year's AFC East champions, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo will overtake New England for the top spot in the division if it snaps the Pats' streak on Monday night.
NFL
Patriots.com

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

There is a set of football fans in Indianapolis who will be conflicted on Dec. 17. The Patriots will be in town facing the Colts, and while it should be a simple case of rooting for the home team, Village of Merici residents have a vested interest in a certain Patriots player: Ted Karras.
NFL
NESN

Patriots’ Mac Jones Earns AFC Offensive Rookie Of The Month Honors

Mac Jones was the NFL’s top first-year player in the month of November. The New England Patriots quarterback was announced Thursday as the NFL’s latest Offensive Rookie of the Month. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took home defensive rookie honors. Jones piloted the Patriots to an undefeated November (4-0), completing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy