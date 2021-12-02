Patriots Guard Ted Karras is Bringing Physicality, Leadership to Pats’ Offensive Line

We have a mini-break in week 11 and I am filling the time with an analysis of the Offense. During the bye week, I will do the same for the Defense. Mac Jones – Did anyone think that he would be as good as he has been so far this year? I can’t believe how quickly he has absorbed the playbook and the nuances of playing the Quarterback position in the Pros. Jones is in line to break Dak Prescott’s completion percentage rookie record of 69%. Currently, Jones stands at 70.2% completion percentage, 245 of 349 passes for 2,540 yards, 14 TDs to 8 INT, and a 94.7 QB rating. The Interception number is the only real negative. At the beginning of the season, Jones was blitzed over 50% of the time. Lately, the number of blitzes has been down around 35%. The easy part of the season is over and they have 4 quality opponents (TEN at home, @BUF, BYE, @IND, and BUF at home) coming up in the next 5 weeks. I would expect to see these teams blitz a lot more and put the pressure on Jones.

