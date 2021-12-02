Deadly double shooting at apartment complex in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:45 p.m.:

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one man has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting at the Caroline Village Apartments in Arlington.

A witness told JSO two men walked up to a white car and started firing multiple rounds into the car, then ran away from the scene.

JSO said when they arrived, they found two victims laying on the ground next to the car. According to police, both victims were shot in the upper body and the torso, and over 12 bullet casings were found in the area.

The first victim was transported to UF Health where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was originally transported to Memorial Hospital but JSO said he is now being life-flighted to UF Health in critical condition.

JSO said they are treating the entire apartment complex as a crime scene and are continuing to actively investigate the incident.

Right now, they are unsure if the shooting was gang-related, drug-related, or a random act of violence.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to a shooting at the Caroline Village Apartments in Arlington.

According to police, two people have been shot at the apartment complex less than a mile from Jacksonville University.

The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a news conference at 10:30 p.m. to provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

