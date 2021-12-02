Harvey Milk, George Moscone memorials in the Castro defaced

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Harvey Milk and George Moscone memorials in the Castro were defaced in the Castro Wednesday, according to Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party David Campos.

“Very upsetting & disturbing to see the defacing of memorial to Harvey Milk and George Moscone in the Castro. That this happened in heart of the LGBTQ Community reminds us that hatred is still alive, even in San Francisco,” Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party David Campos said .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.