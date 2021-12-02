ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Harvey Milk, George Moscone memorials in the Castro defaced

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Harvey Milk and George Moscone memorials in the Castro were defaced in the Castro Wednesday, according to Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party David Campos.

“Very upsetting & disturbing to see the defacing of memorial to Harvey Milk and George Moscone in the Castro. That this happened in heart of the LGBTQ Community reminds us that hatred is still alive, even in San Francisco,” Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party David Campos said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RFhG_0dBm1pX200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8efz_0dBm1pX200
