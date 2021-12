One can never really tell what is about to happen in the wrestling world, as it’s an industry based on shock and awe. However, we have come to expect a certain level of kinship between certain former WWE superstars. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are two of the biggest WWE champions to ever enter the ring, and though they've battled each other lots of times back in the day, they are actually pretty close in real life presently. Flair recently shared an update on Hogan's health and said he was going through some pretty serious health issues. Apparently Hogan didn’t get that memo, considering he just revealed some serious muscles and weight loss for fans to see.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 13 DAYS AGO