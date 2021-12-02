ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Medical Cannabis Program to Add Edibles in 2022

By Jim Maurice
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL -- Infused edibles like gummies and chews will be an allowed form of medical cannabis next year. The Minnesota Department of Health says...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Medical Marijuana in high demand at Native Nations Cannabis

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — The medical marijuana business in Flandreau continues to bloom. The Native Nations Cannabis dispensary opened in July with it’s attached cultivation laboratory facilities, and over the past few months has blazed a trail in the area of medical marijuana in South Dakota. Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe...
FLANDREAU, SD
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Adds Edibles To List Of Eligible Cannabis Options For Patients

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those using medical marijuana in Minnesota will now be allowed a new option: edibles. The state announced Wednesday that infused items like gummies and chews would be given approval starting at the beginning of next August. “Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. The law already allows for pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and lozenges. Smokable cannabis was already approved, and will begin in March. At the same time, no new conditions for being prescribed marijuana were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Benzinga

Thailand Establishes International Medical Cannabis Research Center

Thailand's Public Health Ministry confirmed Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with RxLeaf World Medica to establish an International Medical Cannabis Research Center. The latest move is a part of Thailand's plan to become a world-class cannabis production and development hub. The center aims to be a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN not adding anxiety as condition for medical marijuana

The Minnesota Department of Health says it would not add anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, unlike neighboring North Dakota and three other states. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there’s not enough scientific evidence of benefits of medical cannabis use when compared to the possibility of “unintended consequences.” No new conditions were added to the existing list of 17 qualifying health issues. North Dakota added anxiety disorder in 2019, when it immediately became the most commonly cited condition. Minnesota did agree to add infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews to a list of approved products that includes pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable medicines like lozenges.
HEALTH
WVNews

Medical cannabis sign-up events scheduled

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host public sign-up events for medical cannabis patients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 161 Lewis Drive, Morgantown, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Hampton Inn, 76 Hospitality Way, Weston.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bemidji Pioneer

Minnesota authorizes edibles under the state's medical marijuana program

ST. PAUL — Marijuana edibles will be granted as an allowable medication under Minnesota's medical marijuana program beginning in August of 2022, the state Department of Health announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Health officials said gummies and chews would be granted as viable forms of medical cannabis, along with pills,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Minnesota Legislature#Cannabis
kduz.com

MN medical weed: Anxiety No/Edibles Yes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health says it would not add anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, unlike neighboring North Dakota and three other states. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there’s not enough scientific evidence of benefits of medical cannabis use when...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota denies medical cannabis for anxiety, adds gummies

Anxiety disorders won't be added next year to qualifying conditions for medical cannabis in Minnesota. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm found too little evidence of benefits of medical cannabis use when compared with risks and existing treatments. While Minnesota will expand its program by allowing the sale of medical cannabis...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yankton Daily Press

Some Interest In County Medical Cannabis Permits

Nearly a month after applications were made available for several types of medical marijuana establishments in Yankton County, the county is reporting some initial interest. According to Deputy Auditor Valli Stockland, some applications have already been filed with the county for review, with more potentially on the way. “I’ve given...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
ShareCast

Medical cannabis outfit Equinox plots AIM IPO

Its aim is to become the UK's leading 'Land to Brand' vertically integrated cannabis company. "We have one of the first commercially scaled medical cannabis cultivation and production licences issued by the UK Home Office. With our leadership team's experience in project delivery, operational management, strategic governance and business development, we're well positioned to maximise this exciting opportunity," said chief executive officer Xan Morgan.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Department of Health
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Man Infected by New Omicron Variant

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Minnesota. A news release issued this morning by the Minnesota Department of Health says the infected individual is a state resident who recently returned from a trip to New York City. The man, who is from Hennepin County, had been vaccinated. The health department says he developed mild symptoms last Wednesday and went in for testing on Friday. He is currently symptom-free.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAZ

Huntington welcomes medical cannabis education center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a Monday night ribbon cutting, city leaders in Huntington got a personalized tour of a new medical cannabis education center open along Third Avenue. TerraLeaf opened its new location downtown, starting with the education center. Next door, a dispensary is set to open in the...
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Councilors consider specific zoning for medical cannabis

City councilors appear ready to abandon earlier efforts to amend an ordinance that governs the permitting of medical cannabis companies. The move was intended to restrict where commercial cannabis growers and processors could set up shop within Muskogee's municipal boundaries. Amendments that had been proposed would have restricted new cannabis growers and processors to areas zoned for agricultural, light industrial and heavy industrial uses.
MUSKOGEE, OK
vtcynic.com

Students react adversely to cannabis edibles, samples to be tested for fentanyl

A group of five UVM students had adverse reactions to cannabis edibles containing THC Dec. 1, UVM Police Chief Tim Bilodeau said. Three of the students were hospitalized. ResLife reported the incident to UVM Police Services and requested an ambulance the night of Dec. 1, Bilodeau said. UVM Police Services sent a CatAlert email to notify the UVM community Dec. 2.
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 6K+ New Cases Reported, Along With 38 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 12,445 newly reported cases and 45 newly reported deaths, including a teen aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. Seven of the 45 deaths were people under the age of 50. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,699 and that includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy