MN Medical Cannabis Program to Add Edibles in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those using medical marijuana in Minnesota will now be allowed a new option: edibles. The state announced Wednesday that infused items like gummies and chews would be given approval starting at the beginning of next August. “Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. The law already allows for pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and lozenges. Smokable cannabis was already approved, and will begin in March. At the same time, no new conditions for being prescribed marijuana were...

