Kentucky Utilities scales back its tree removal program in Lexington

Stu Johnson /

Kentucky Utilities is modifying its tree cutting program around transmission lines in Lexington. The Lexington City Council this week signed off on taking the power company to court in an effort to put a pause on clear cutting.

KU Spokesman Daniel Lowery said attention will now focus on trees posing the most immediate threat to transmission lines. “To focus on those trees and leave those smaller trees that we know are growing and are gonna have to be addressed in the future. But, for right now, we are modifying our approach,” said Lowery.

Lowery said trimming back tree branches remains a viable option in certain cases. The KU spokesman noted tree removal is still possible when there is that pressing threat.

Lowery added the power company is replanting with dogwood, crab apple, and redbud trees. Lowery said KU representatives have met with local government officials more than 20 times to discuss tree issues.

