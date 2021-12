You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Indian technological startup landscape has seen tremendous growth over the last decade with India becoming the 3rd fastest growing hub for technology startups globally. India has around 50,000 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government of India, intended to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate extensive employment opportunities. The government has pushed for the use of digital technologies through initiatives such as the National Program on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the establishment of nine centres of technological excellence.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO