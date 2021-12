CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Macon Judicial Circuit says man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in connection to the March 2020 murder of a man in Fort Valley. According to a Facebook post on the Macon Judicial Circuit's page, 24-year-old Ryan Purser pled guilty to malice murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to life in prison on the malice murder count and 20 years to serve in prison on the armed robbery count.

FORT VALLEY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO