The Silicon Valley Leadership Group has launched a new networking group, hoping to help non-traditional founders

If Silicon Valley is the new Hollywood, then the land of the geeks must ensure that the dizzying success of today’s tech celebrities – far richer and more powerful than anyone who has made it on the big screen – does not lead to a culture that could stifle the next billion-dollar idea. The math geniuses, software engineers and super coders behind Silicon Valley’s creation must not be replaced by sweet-talking, inexperienced executives as the industry continues its rise.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO