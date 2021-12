HOLLYWOOD—I said it already, last week’s episode of “Insecure” was a bit slow, while this week’s episode, ‘Surviving, Okay?!’ was focused a bit on emotional turmoil to say the least. Molly was busy having the time of her life, but in the midst of that fun in the bedroom she learned that her mother suffered a health crisis and it was not looking good to say the least people. For this to be a comedy, this is NOT the time to play jokes. Molly and her family thought their loved one was near death, only to discover it was a mistake.

