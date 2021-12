ST. LOUIS — Family, friends, colleagues and the community continue to mourn the loss of St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine. Valentine was killed Wednesday afternoon after a head-on crash involving a stolen car in north St. Louis County. It happened around 2:10 p.m. at Crete Drive and Chambers Road. Police said the stolen car was speeding away from an attempted stop by drug detectives. Valentine was driving an unmarked police SUV toward the attempted stop when the stolen car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into the police SUV head-on.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO