ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

USMV: Not The Low-Risk ETF You're Looking For

Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSMV provides exposure to stocks that have historically presented lower volatility relative to the market. The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) provides exposure to stocks that are expected to have lower volatility relative to the broader market. The idea here is likely compelling to risk-averse investors or those...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.11% to $3,427.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $345.71 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Travel ETFs Jump as Traders Look Past Omicron

Travel stocks and sector-related exchange traded funds surged Monday, rebounding on hopes that the new Covid-19 Omicron variant is milder than previously feared. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEArca: JETS) advanced 5.3%, the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) increased 4.0% and the SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSE Arca: TRYP) gained 3.6%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

5 ETFs To Hedge Your Portfolio Against Downturns And Recessions

Equities offer investors strong long-term returns, but risks are high, as are losses during downturns and recessions. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 27th, 2021. Markets have seen some wild swings these past few weeks, due to hawkish Federal Reserve comments, and the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmv#Index Fund#Technology Stocks#Etfs#S P Global Inc
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific stocks mostly higher following gains on Wall Street

China -0.16%. China trade balance $71.72B vs $82.75B expected. Prior was a surplus of $84.54B. Exports rose +22.0% Y/Y vs +17.2% expected. Imports grew +31.7% Y/Y vs forecast of +19.5%. China’s central bank announced that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year. It will...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Forget AT&T Stock, Buy These 2 High-Yield Communications Stocks Instead

AT&T has finally fallen into a range where we would consider buying it. AT&T (T) stock has had an awful year. Despite paying out a fat dividend yield, the stock's total return performance has trailed the S&P 500 index's by an appalling ~4,000 basis points over the past twelve months:
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

4.5% Dividend Yield For Rose's Income Garden November Update

Yield rose up to 4.5% with portfolio value up 13% ytd but down 2.87% in November. The 88 stock portfolio “RIG” is revealed showing sectors, dividends, dividend yield and its quality through credit ratings below:. - $ Price December 4th, 2021. - 2022 Div = yearly 2022 estimated dividend using...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Retired? Here’s Why Stocks, Not Bonds, Should Still Power Your Portfolio

If you’re already retired, it may be time to rethink the role that stocks and bonds play in your portfolio. While conventional wisdom suggests that investors should shift more assets to bonds as they approach retirement, at least one expert … Continue reading → The post Retired? Here’s Why Stocks, Not Bonds, Should Still Power Your Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Buy The Dip: 3 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap

A number of REITs recently dropped by 10%+, despite being already discounted prior to the dip. All we hear about is the Omicron variant right now. It is causing great uncertainty and stocks are selling off because of it. But before you rush to "buy the dip", you should put...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For December 2021

I present my top 15 high-growth dividend stocks to consider during the month of December. As the stock market soured towards the end of November gains for the month were quickly erased. The watchlist from November finished the month with a positive 0.78% return beating VIG by 2.16% and SPY by 1.58%. The fairly valued and undervalued stocks tumbled last month losing 6.92% mainly due to Activision Blizzard's poor return. Another solid month for the watchlist sees its year to date and annualized returns move further ahead of both VIG and SPY.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Rate Spread Update

Algorithms dominate short-term trading and use as inputs $WTI(oil prices), interest rates and the exchange rate of the US$ vs global currencies. Algorithms dominate short-term trading and use as inputs $WTI(oil prices), interest rates and the exchange rate of the US$ vs global currencies. While long-term shifts reflect economic trends and longer-term investor perception, short-term price shifts have become increasingly dominated by algorithmic trading strategies based on past historical correlations. It is problematic to base short-term trading on past price signals when prices represent different fundamentals than those on which the algorithms have incorporated.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood’s ARKG and ARKK rally alongside the surging Nasdaq

Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS:ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) are two of the ETF performance leaders on the day as the Nasdaq rallies +3% in early trading. ARKG leads all ETFs as of 11:15 a.m. ET as the fund finds itself +7.7% while ARKK is +5.6%...
STOCKS
New York Post

Dow jumps more than 700 points as stocks swing wildly amid Omicron threat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 700 points on Monday as stocks continued to swing wildly by the day amid the uncertain threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow was last seen surging 734 points, or more than 2.1 percent higher, at 35,315 as investors...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy