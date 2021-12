It’s no secret that firefighters face many risks in the work they do. It’s part of the appeal to some, and a deterrent to others when choosing a career in the fire service. However, the more prevalent risks in firefighting today aren’t necessarily the catastrophic events often depicted in movies and primetime dramas. Emerging research is showing that the new hazards that threaten the health and lives of firefighters are killers we don’t see; cancer, heart disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO