There was a familiar site at the Boardman School Board meeting after about a dozen parents who are against the district's mask mandate showed up Monday night. Three parents spoke at the podium during public participation to air out grievances about the continuous mask mandate. This comes as a group of parents are suing the district for the mandate which is now a federal case. Parents are blaming the district's restrictions on the use of power and politics. One parent calling for normalcy for their child.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO