Syracuse, N.Y. – As a lifelong educator, a principal and a coach, Manny Breland impacted the lives of those he taught, coached and mentored. As the first Black player to earn a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, where he played from 1952 to 1957, Breland paved the way for the likes of Dave Bing, Dennis DuVal and many others to follow in his footsteps.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO