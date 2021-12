CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield's frustration was palpable following the Cleveland Browns' 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But when it came to the reasons why he walked off the field without celebrating with his teammates and declined to speak to the media for the first time in his career, the Browns' starting quarterback said it had nothing to do with the boos he received from the home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

