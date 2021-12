Buffalo Sabres (8-11-3) vs Florida Panthers (15-4-3) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | FLA Live Arena | Sunrise, FL. The Panthers are second overall in the NHL with 33 points in 22 games. One of the many reasons for their early success has been a balanced scoring attack. Florida ranks 4th, in the league, averaging 3.73 goals per game, which is not surprising since they have scoring threats on almost every line. Winger Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida’s leading scorer with 23 points while defender Aaron Ekblad (20 pts.), center Aleksander Barkov (17 pts.) and wingmen Anthony Duclair (17 pts.) and Carter Verhaeghe (16 pts.) round out the top five mountain lion point-getters.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO