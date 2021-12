‘Red!’ my son shouts, stuffing a large, wet leaf into my hand as if he’s trying to teach me something. It is, I must concede, extremely red and a fine specimen at that: firm, flat and bigger than his head. We’re collecting leaves for his nursery because… well I don’t know why. My best bet is they use them to make art, or dump them all on a table and talk about them. Maybe they load the leaves into an open brazier in the middle of the room. ‘Gather round, kids,’ they say, beckoning the waifs toward the heat with fingerless gloves, before improvising a spit so they can roast a squirrel over it around lunch time.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO