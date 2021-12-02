Protect patients from surprise medical bills

HARRISBURG – Republican Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin and Democrat Philadelphia County Sen. Sharif Street are sponsoring legislation to allow PA’s medical marijuana patients to grow a limited number of marijuana plants from their home for personal use. The lawmakers say, in some cases, patients have to travel over two hours to reach a dispensary. For those with serious conditions – such as cancer patients and the terminally ill – medical expenses, a lack of insurance for medical marijuana, and a reduced ability to work make it difficult for individuals to afford dispensary-purchased medical marijuana. By allowing medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants at home, it will help ease the cost and accessibility burdens for this important medicine.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO