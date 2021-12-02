ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protect patients from surprise medical bills

restorationnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my 11-year-old son, Thomas, first told me he was suddenly...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
federalnewsnetwork.com

Say goodbye to those surprise medical bills, really?!

It’s rare to get good news in the health care world, as the last 20 months have underscored for all of us. But come Jan. 1, health care consumers, including federal employees and retirees, will see an end to a problem that isn’t necessarily a daily aggravation, but one that’s a real doozy when it does pop up.
WTAJ

US drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages

A rush of vaccine-seeking customers and staff shortages are squeezing drugstores around the U.S., leading to frazzled workers and temporary pharmacy closures. Drugstores are normally busy this time of year with flu shots and other vaccines, but now pharmacists are doling out a growing number of COVID-19 shots and giving coronavirus tests. The push for […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com

State Sets Rules for Caregivers of Medical Marijuana Patients

If you were the caregiver of an elderly parent in Florida, you would be able to pick up prescription drugs and administer them to your mother or father as ordered by their physician. You also would be allowed to discuss their medical conditions and treatments with their healthcare providers. A...
WOOD TV8

Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana. The center says it’s a potentially emerging public health threat. The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center says several patients out of state were treated in ER’s for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to […]
wdac.com

Allowing Medical Marijuana Patients To Grow Pot At Home

HARRISBURG – Republican Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin and Democrat Philadelphia County Sen. Sharif Street are sponsoring legislation to allow PA’s medical marijuana patients to grow a limited number of marijuana plants from their home for personal use. The lawmakers say, in some cases, patients have to travel over two hours to reach a dispensary. For those with serious conditions – such as cancer patients and the terminally ill – medical expenses, a lack of insurance for medical marijuana, and a reduced ability to work make it difficult for individuals to afford dispensary-purchased medical marijuana. By allowing medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants at home, it will help ease the cost and accessibility burdens for this important medicine.
MedPage Today

Dementia Incidence Linked to Cataract Surgery

Cataract surgery was linked to a nearly 30% lower risk of dementia in older adults, a prospective study showed. Among 3,000 cataract patients, cataract extraction was associated with significantly reduced risk of dementia compared with people who did not have surgery (HR 0.71, 95% CI 0.62-0.83, P<0.001), reported Cecilia Lee, MD, MS, of the University of Washington in Seattle, and co-authors in JAMA Internal Medicine.
SEATTLE, WA

