City of Victorville and Victor Elementary School District Announce Winner of Annual Civil Rights Essay Contest

Local student’s essay to be displayed in the Victorville Civil Rights Memorial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 1, 2021

Victorville, Calif. — Last month, sixth graders at Endeavour School of Exploration received an unexpected visit from Victorville Mayor Debra Jones when she joined their lunch period to surprise the winner of the City of Victorville’s Annual Civil Rights Memorial Essay Contest.

When Mayor Jones made the surprise announcement that sixth grader, Sohan Patel won the essay contest, he was unaware that his family was waiting in the wings to congratulate him.

Sohan’s winning essay about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was selected among essays submitted by students from the Victor Elementary School District. A portion of Sohan’s winning essay will be displayed on a plaque honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the City of Victorville’s Civil Rights Memorial located at City Hall. The plaque will be unveiled during a ceremony at Victorville City Hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17.

“I am so pleased to recognize Sohan Patel for his winning essay about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her efforts to advance women’s rights and gender equality in our country,” said Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “Sohan wrote that Justice Ginsburg’s contributions give him hope for a better future for himself, his sister, mother and all of humanity. His essay reminds us that we can draw inspiration from our past.”

“On behalf of VESD, we would like to congratulate Sohan Patel for his winning civil rights essay! We are extremely proud of Sohan’s essay on Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He did an excellent job describing her contributions to the civil rights movement,” said Victor Elementary School District Superintendent Jan Gonzales. “VESD would also like to thank the City of Victorville for providing this opportunity to students within the Victorville city limits. It not only promotes research and writing, but the winning author’s essay is memorialized in a beautiful way.”

Mayor Jones also praised Sohan’s teacher, Rebeca Tasso noting that 2021 is the first time a winner of the annual essay contest has been from Endeavor School of Exploration.

A full-length version of Sohan’s winning essay will be published on the City of Victorville website at VictorvilleCA.gov/civilrightsmemorial.

Green de Bortnowsky, LLP generously sponsored the bronze plaque that will honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the City of Victorville Civil Rights Memorial. The Civil Rights Memorial was created to ‘honor and remember’ the sacrifices and triumphs of America’s Civil Rights Leaders.

All the plaques displayed in the Memorial have been donated by area businesses and organizations. The Memorial is located at Victorville City Hall, 14343 Civic Dr.

With the installation of the bronze plaque honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Memorial will contain seven plaques honoring Civil Rights Leaders as memorialized in the essays of Victorville students.

For more information about the Victorville Civil Rights Memorial including sponsorship information, contact (760) 955-3306 or send an email to civilrightsmemorial@VictorvilleCA.gov.

Victorville Mayor Debra Jones congratulates Endeavour School of Exploration sixth grade student, Sohan Patel for winning the City of Victorville’s Annual Civil Rights Memorial Essay Contest. Pictured left to right: Endeavour School of Exploration Principal Shannon Hansen, Sohan Patel, and Victorville Mayor Debra Jones.