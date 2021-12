When Lear deBessonet was a little girl growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she had a slightly more intense obsession with Annie than most little girls who encountered the musical. When she turned eight, she told her mother she wanted an Annie party—not a celebration with a copper-top cake or Sandy-themed goody bags. She wanted to direct a production. So her classmates were called upon to populate the cast, rehearsals ran through the night, and in the morning, the parents arriving for pickup formed the captive audience.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO