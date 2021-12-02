ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd University basks in gridiron success this weekend

By Steven Cohen
 4 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — For Shepherdstown — and the Shepherd University campus — it is deja vu all over again. Just as the school’s football team did in 2015, it is again competing for the Division II national championship.

You can see it on billboards around the town and on message boards outside local business establishments. Shepherd Ram fever is running high with success. Pride on the line this coming weekend. Jim Staley is Shepherd class of ’68. He enlisted in the Army after graduation serving a tour of duty in Vietnam.

“It’s nice to drive through Shepherdstown,” Staley said. “It’s a nice little small rural town. Lots of Ram flags out and Shepherd flags out. The town seems to be excited about it.”

Karl Wolf is part of the Shepherd Class of 1970 and now sits on the school’s board of governors. Just making it this far is already paying big dividends on campus, Wolf said.

“This helps bring more identity to the college,” said Wolf. “Shepherd is a small liberal arts university. With over 70 major fields of study. “

Officials say it is a win-win for the university.

“This gives a lot of recognition which helps us increase our enrollment and also provide a good, outstanding education for students,” Wolf explained.

While some Shepherd football players have made it to the NFL, that excellence with football pays off in other outstanding careers.

“Every year football players go to medical school they go to law school,” said Wolf. “They make outstanding strides. One of the top individuals at the National Institute of Health played football for us.”

Shepherd Nation will be cheering on the Rams this weekend.

