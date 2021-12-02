Police asking for public assistance in identifying Rockville armed robbery suspect

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for your help to identify a man who they believe robbed the same business two different times at gunpoint in Rockville in October.

MCPD released surveillance video of two robberies: one on Oct. 17 and the other on Oct. 25 at the same business in the 12,000 block of Parklawn Drive in Rockville.

During the robbery on Oct. 17, police say the suspect entered the business at around 1 p.m. He then demanded money while showing the employee behind the counter a handgun that was concealed in his waistband. The suspect took cash and other items from the store and then fled the scene.

The series of events occurred during the robbery of the same business on Oct. 25 but at around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance photos of armed robbery suspect

Anyone with information about these two incidents or who could identify this suspect is urged to call Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5070 and tips can be made anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.