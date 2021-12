JONESBORO, Ga. — Hundreds gathered at First Baptist Jonesboro Tuesday morning to honor the life of Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson. A solemn crowd congregated as his body was escorted by horses onto the church grounds. Men playing bagpipes led the way inside following the funeral procession as mourners, friends, and family alike shared stores of the beloved fallen officer, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO