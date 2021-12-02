Notre Dame fans react to hiring of Marcus Freeman as Brian Kelly’s successor

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. Craziness abounds in college football every year, never more so than the coach-hiring season. It doesn’t get any higher profile than vacancies at Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Florida and LSU to name just a few. Texas, of course, just hired Steve Sarkisian 11 months ago, but given the latest flurry of moves, I’m betting the Longhorns could have hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly if they had so desired. He clearly was restless in South Bend and willing to move. So Longhorn Nation might be asking its collective self if it would rather have Kelly or Sarkisian. Good friend and columnist Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman said during our “On Second Thought” podcast that Kelly’s abrupt relocation to LSU was “the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen because Notre Dame was on the cusp of making the playoffs.” It’s hard to argue since the Irish sit at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff standings and would likely make the Final Four if Alabama falls to Georgia and Cincinnati loses to Houston this Saturday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO