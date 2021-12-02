ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Notre Dame fans react to hiring of Marcus Freeman as Brian Kelly’s successor

By Alicia de Artola
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame fans were ecstatic about the Fighting Irish giving defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the head coaching job to replace Brian Kelly. The moment Brian Kelly blindsided Notre Dame and left for LSU, the Fighting Irish fanbase keyed in on one name to take his place. Marcus Freeman was...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Swarbrick
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
Luke Fickell
On3.com

Kyle Hamilton addresses LSU transfer rumors after troll tweet

When news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Fighting Irish players took to Twitter with some thoughts. Star safety Kyle Hamilton was one of them, and he clarified his post on the “Inside The Garage” podcast Monday night. Hamilton tweeted a picture of him, his brother...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Notre Dame#American Football#Irish#Lsu#Herecometheiris#Chrisrennecfb#Horsemen Podcast
247Sports

Brian Kelly makes case for Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff

Notre Dame concluded its regular season with a 45-17 win at Stanford. The Fighting Irish finished the campaign 11-1 and on a seven-game winning streak. Being at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, some wonder if they can sneak in for the second-straight year and third time in four years. Brian Kelly sees a no-doubt answer to that question, saying after the win over the Cardinal that his team is one of the four best in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hookem.com

Bohls: Could Texas have hired Notre Dame's Brian Kelly a year ago?

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. Craziness abounds in college football every year, never more so than the coach-hiring season. It doesn’t get any higher profile than vacancies at Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Florida and LSU to name just a few. Texas, of course, just hired Steve Sarkisian 11 months ago, but given the latest flurry of moves, I’m betting the Longhorns could have hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly if they had so desired. He clearly was restless in South Bend and willing to move. So Longhorn Nation might be asking its collective self if it would rather have Kelly or Sarkisian. Good friend and columnist Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman said during our “On Second Thought” podcast that Kelly’s abrupt relocation to LSU was “the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen because Notre Dame was on the cusp of making the playoffs.” It’s hard to argue since the Irish sit at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff standings and would likely make the Final Four if Alabama falls to Georgia and Cincinnati loses to Houston this Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly Hired by LSU; Contract Reportedly Worth More Than $100M

Brian Kelly has been hired by LSU after a 12-year run at Notre Dame, the school announced. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the hire on Monday. The Athletic's Matt Fortuna and Brody Miller reported LSU offered Kelly a 10-year deal that will be worth more than $100 million with incentives. Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Kelly's annual salary will be in the $15 million range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Players, recruits react on Twitter to Brian Kelly report

It is being reported that Brian Kelly is leaving the Notre Dame football program for LSU, and the reaction from players and recruits was telling on Twitter. Since 2010, Brian Kelly has made it his mission to help build back up the Notre Dame football program. During that time, Kelly has won more than his fair share of games, more than any other head coach in Notre Dame history to be exact, and just capped off his fifth straight double-digit win season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jack Swarbrick reacts to Brian Kelly's departure, explains Notre Dame's next moves

Notre Dame lost its coach, but its season isn’t technically over just yet. And not only that, but the goal for the season is still somewhat on the table. The Fighting Irish still have an outside chance at sneaking into the College Football Playoff. They’d need some help as they sit idle during conference championship weekend, but FiveThirtyEight gives them a 14% chance to still make the CFP. If Cincinnati loses to Houston during the AAC title game, that percentage chance jumps to 36%. ESPN’s Playoff Predictor gives Notre Dame about a 40% chance to get in if the higher-ranked teams all win during conference championship weekend. If Cincy loses, ESPN’s formula shoots the Irish up to 74%, the third-best odds.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

197K+
Followers
385K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy