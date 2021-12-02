ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Professors worry about losing federal grants because of mandates

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDi4I_0dBlnLoq00

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Some university workers are concerned that the new state law will put them out of compliance with the guidelines put in at the federal level, causing them to lose necessary money for federal grants.

K-State, KU update vaccine policies after pushback

Berl Oakley is a professor of molecular and cellular biology at KU. He says that three of the employees who work in his lab are compensated with money provided from federal grants.

Without the help of those grants, those three employees, and other employees at universities nationwide, would be without a job.

KU’s policies are currently in compliance with both state and federal guidelines, but Oakley fears that they are walking a fine line.

“The Administration hopes that they are aligning well enough with federal guidelines that there will be no problems,” said Oakley. “But I think it’s the kind of thing that they are concerned about, and that they will be looking into, to make sure everything will work out.”

AG Derek Schmidt takes aim at KU, K-State for vaccine policies

According to KU’s website, all employees who want to receive an exemption from the vaccine because of religious reasons, need to submit a request before Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dole Institute of Politics staff reflect on Bob Dole’s passing

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The passing for former U.S. Senator Bob Dole leaves many in people in Kansas and around the country in a state of mourning. Dole leaves behind an impressive legacy, perhaps most clearly seen through the nonpartisan building he founded in Lawrence, Kansas where he attended school before heading to the Army. Those […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

How concerned should you be about Omicron? Health experts aren’t sure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday, the newest strain of the COVID-19 disease was found in at least 5 states around the nation. Kansas is yet to report a case, but officials are preparing for the variant’s arrival. The Topeka Mayor recently encouraged booster shots and asked those to reconsider talking to their doctor about vaccination in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

First case of omicron variant in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first case of the COVID-19 variant, omicron, has arrived in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health. Someone living in St. Louis is presumed positive for the variant after the person’s sample was sequenced for the variant at a lab. The state is currently awaiting confirmation by the CDC. […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Education
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

K-State, KU update vaccine policies after A.G. pushback

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Two major universities in Kansas are updating their vaccine policies after pressure from the Attorney General. Kansas State University (K-State) made changes to their vaccine policy Wednesday, shortly after Kansas Capitol Bureau inquired about the issue. The University of Kansas (KU) also updated their policy recently, making changes to their exemption form […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Omicron variant hits U.S.; Kansas health officials weigh in

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The White House confirmed Wednesday the Omicron variant is now in the U.S. The person is a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29. The individual was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. Local health officials are continuing to encourage the community […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy