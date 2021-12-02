Ricky Gervais reveals ambition to release 'serious' music

Joshua Bassett released three music videos for his latest EP titled “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free.” He prepared fans for what’s to come by sharing snippets of each song to Tik Tok and sending a message to them via text update. “Due to the nature of pop culture, and the current public perspective, [there] will be a lot of loud voices in this next chapter — positive, negative and everywhere in between,” said Bassett to his fans about the release. He also reminded them to “treat everyone with respect and love,” stating that, “Anyone who sends hate on my ‘behalf’ is no fan of mine.” He thanked fans again on the live stream for responding well to the message and being kind. Bassett revealed that he wrote the three songs in one week, writing “Secret” and “Set Me Free” on the same day, calling it a “wild inspirational week.” Due to budgeting constraints, the singer wanted to think outside the box in order to be able to film the three videos that he envisioned. Bassett, along with his team, decided to film each video in a single shot 1917-style, stating that “Secret” was the hardest video to film.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO