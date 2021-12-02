ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MPD investigating deadly shooting in north Minneapolis

 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis....

James A. Dawson
3d ago

North Minneapolis was once a thriving middle class neighborhood that was home to people of many different cultures. Most home and business owners were 2nd generation immigrants who appreciated being part of this beautiful country. Now it's a hellhole, a large nest of gangs engaging in criminal behavior and human life valueless. Olson Memorial Highway removed a large swath of the southern edge of the North Minneapolis neighborhood to create a vital east-west transportation corridor. At time that this highway was built most of the people who lived in those demolished homes where of the same demographics as elsewhere in North Minneapolis and not necessarily a concentration of Black residents. Suddenly a group of people wish for us to believe that the motivation behind Olson Memorial Highway was a racist desire to eliminate the Black population in that area. How so? Are there fewer Blacks living just north of that highway?

Woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the 100 block of Litchfield St. early Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to call about a woman who had been shot around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman inside a home who appeared to have been shot in the head.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Carjacking case highlights MPD staffing issues

MINNEAPOLIS — The staff shortage facing the Minneapolis Police Department came into sharp focus for one resident of the city Thursday after her SUV was carjacked. Even after she pinpointed the locations of her vehicle, the MPD didn’t have any spare officers to dispatch to those sites. “I knew there...
Video shows MPD officer grab, take down man at Aldi

MINNEAPOLIS — A video showing a Minneapolis police officer grab a man inside an Aldi store before taking him down to the floor and later arresting him outside, now has nearly 90,000 views since it was posted on Instagram Wednesday. Public Information Officer Garrett Parten says the 64-year-old man was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man charged in St. Paul's 35th homicide of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 50-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with murder in St. Paul's 35th homicide, a stabbing that killed a man from Georgia. Brian Harry Kjellberg is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, later identified as Arnell Stewart.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Jury breakdown: Who will hear the trial of Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 14 jurors selected, 12 panelists and 2 alternates. Seven white men, four white women, two Asian women and one Black women selected as panelists. Court documents show Cortez Rice is being charged with felony harassment for his protest outside Judge Regina Chu's home last month. A...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Man charged with harassing judge in Kim Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Felony harassment charges have been filed in connection with a livestreamed protest staged outside the residence of the presiding judge in the Kim Potter Trial. Cortez Rice is charged in Hennepin County with one count of harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer. A criminal complaint spells out...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
5 more jurors seated Wednesday in Kim Potter trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Nine total jurors selected, five women and four men. Five more are needed. The state has used its last peremptory strike; the defense has used two. Five jurors were seated on the second day of the criminal trial of Kim Potter, bringing the total number of approved jurors to nine. Five more are needed before the trial can begin with opening statements.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
FOUND SAFE: Missing 12-year-old from Burnsville found

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Early Friday morning Burnsville Police posted on social media that a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Thursday night had been found and was safe. Burnsville Police said the boy was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. near the Caribou Coffee off of Highway 13 and Cliff Road East in Burnsville.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Baby found safe after being taken in vehicle theft

MINNEAPOLIS — A baby is safe following a harrowing ordeal overnight that saw the child being stolen along with a vehicle Monday night. Minneapolis police say the incident happened in the third precinct shortly before 7 p.m. Preliminary information suggests the baby's mother quickly ran inside a store, leaving the vehicle running and the child sleeping in a car seat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud woman charged with murder in her infant's stabbing death

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 3-month-old child. The Stearns County Attorney's Office said Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 26, faces one count of second-degree murder after police say they found her child deceased during a welfare check Sunday. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Police reviewing video of weekend fight at MSP Airport

ST PAUL, Minn. — Video of a fight that broke out at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport over the weekend has been shared online thousands of times as of Monday afternoon. According to Patrick Hogan with the Metropolitan Airports Commission, multiple officers responded to the fight, which broke out at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
