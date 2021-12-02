ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

After 40 years, Baltimore Co. police identify alleged suspect in case of slain teen

By Amy Lu
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A35yj_0dBll23s00

TOWSON, Md. — A 40-year-old case finally has a break as Baltimore County police said they have identified an alleged suspect who assaulted and killed 13-year-old Heather Porter in 1981.

Sue Yutzy, Porter's best friend, said the break is a game changer for her and so many others. Yutzy said the moment has been a mix of emotions, but mostly, she feels relief knowing who killed her best friend.

"No matter how much information they give me, I'll never get past that," Yutzy said.

Guilt still weighs on Yutzy, who was the last person who saw Porter just a couple blocks from her house the night before her killing in September 1981. Porter was found miles away in Towson after her body was dragged through the woods and police said she was raped.

"The day has finally come after 40 years," Yutzy said.

Baltimore County police said advancements in DNA technology linked the case to John Anthony Petrecca Jr., of Halethorpe, who they said has a history of several arrests for rape.

Police said Petrecca was buried in a Baltimore County cemetery in 2000. Police exhumed Petrecca's body earlier this year and made the connection in November.

"I want to know why she was a target, why he picked her, why did he have this rage and anger to brutally kill her like that?" Yutzy said.

Yutzy said she still wants answers. For now, she relies on memories of her old friend -- a self-proclaimed troublemaker, artist and avid Paul McCartney fan. Memories to help her through the guilt.

"Her bedroom was covered with Paul McCartney. Wings. Beatle mania. It was just -- she was an amazing person," she said.

Baltimore County police said results earlier this year identified Petrecca as a possible suspect. Two factors included his prior criminal history with rape and the fact he lived not too far from where Porter was last seen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Halethorpe, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Hill

Louisiana latest state to report case of omicron variant

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s first omicron COVID-19 variant case on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The health agency said the unidentified person who tested positive lives in New Orleans and has traveled within the U.S. In a statement, Health Officer Joe Kanter said the state has...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
The Associated Press

China attacks potential US Olympic diplomatic boycott

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.
SPORTS
CNN

CNN

761K+
Followers
117K+
Post
607M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy