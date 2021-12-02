After 40 years, Baltimore Co. police identify alleged suspect in case of slain teen

TOWSON, Md. — A 40-year-old case finally has a break as Baltimore County police said they have identified an alleged suspect who assaulted and killed 13-year-old Heather Porter in 1981.

Sue Yutzy, Porter's best friend, said the break is a game changer for her and so many others. Yutzy said the moment has been a mix of emotions, but mostly, she feels relief knowing who killed her best friend.

"No matter how much information they give me, I'll never get past that," Yutzy said.

Guilt still weighs on Yutzy, who was the last person who saw Porter just a couple blocks from her house the night before her killing in September 1981. Porter was found miles away in Towson after her body was dragged through the woods and police said she was raped.

"The day has finally come after 40 years," Yutzy said.

Baltimore County police said advancements in DNA technology linked the case to John Anthony Petrecca Jr., of Halethorpe, who they said has a history of several arrests for rape.

Police said Petrecca was buried in a Baltimore County cemetery in 2000. Police exhumed Petrecca's body earlier this year and made the connection in November.

"I want to know why she was a target, why he picked her, why did he have this rage and anger to brutally kill her like that?" Yutzy said.

Yutzy said she still wants answers. For now, she relies on memories of her old friend -- a self-proclaimed troublemaker, artist and avid Paul McCartney fan. Memories to help her through the guilt.

"Her bedroom was covered with Paul McCartney. Wings. Beatle mania. It was just -- she was an amazing person," she said.

Baltimore County police said results earlier this year identified Petrecca as a possible suspect. Two factors included his prior criminal history with rape and the fact he lived not too far from where Porter was last seen.