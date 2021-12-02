ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ricky Gervais reveals ambition to release 'serious' music

By Celebretainment
atchisonglobenow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Gervais is planning to release "serious" music. The 60-year-old comedian has composed and written lyrics for 'Just Three Things' - which will form part of the 'After Life' soundtrack - but Ricky is anxious about releasing the record. Ricky - who shot to fame as David Brent in...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Ricky Gervais gig interrupted by fight in the audience

Ricky Gervais had to address a scuffle during his live show in London after a fight broke out in the audience. The comedian, who is currently touring his ‘Supernature’ stand-up show, performed at the SSE Arena in London on Friday (19 November) when he addressed the fight on stage. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ricky Gervais to star in comedy series inspired by one of his tweets

Ricky Gervais will star in new TV comedy series Greenlight – German Genius, WarnerMedia Germany has announced. The eight-part satire series is based on an actual Twitter exchange between Gervais and Kida Khodr Ramadan in 2018, where the comedian praised the actor’s performance in 4 Blocks. In the show, Ramadan...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Joshua Bassett Releases a Trilogy of Music Videos

Joshua Bassett released three music videos for his latest EP titled “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free.” He prepared fans for what’s to come by sharing snippets of each song to Tik Tok and sending a message to them via text update. “Due to the nature of pop culture, and the current public perspective, [there] will be a lot of loud voices in this next chapter — positive, negative and everywhere in between,” said Bassett to his fans about the release. He also reminded them to “treat everyone with respect and love,” stating that, “Anyone who sends hate on my ‘behalf’ is no fan of mine.” He thanked fans again on the live stream for responding well to the message and being kind. Bassett revealed that he wrote the three songs in one week, writing “Secret” and “Set Me Free” on the same day, calling it a “wild inspirational week.” Due to budgeting constraints, the singer wanted to think outside the box in order to be able to film the three videos that he envisioned. Bassett, along with his team, decided to film each video in a single shot 1917-style, stating that “Secret” was the hardest video to film.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Andy Burrows
Hello Magazine

Ricky Gervais leaves fans in tears with After Life season three update

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of Netflix drama After Life and were thrilled this week when creator and star of the show, Ricky Gervais, took to Twitter to share a very emotional update. The 60-year-old comedian posted a brand new trailer for the season; set to a song...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

FilmBookCast Ep. 163 – A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU Review, EUPHORIA: Season 2 First Look, Ricky Gervais Returning To Television, & More

FilmBookCast is the official podcast of FilmBook. FilmBookCast is an entertainment news podcast on the latest movie and television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Chris Banks discusses that breaking Hollywood news. In FilmBookCast Ep. 163, Chris looks at movie previews including: Spider-Man No Way Home, Wrath Of Man, and...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals serious danger for Theresa in Ali story

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed serious danger for Theresa McQueen in Ali Shahzad's ongoing story with the Maaliks. The next few weeks will see tensions running high between Ali and the Maaliks now that Shaq...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jimmy Carr lets loose on anti-vaxxers in audience at new stand-up show

In the trailer for Jimmy Carr’s new Netflix special His Dark Material, the comedian can be seen letting loose on anti-vaxxers in the audience.During his live performance, the filmed version of which arrives on Netflix on Christmas Day, Carr addressed the crowd, saying: “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine. Who’s not going to take the vaccine because they think it might be dangerous? Raise your hands.”The majority of people kept their hands down, but when the odd few raised their arms, Carr singled one person out and said: “Now take that hand and slap yourself in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The After Life#The Office#Sun
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
MOVIES
EW.com

Watch Steve Martin ask President Joe Biden if he wants the comedian to play him on SNL

Dear Lorne Michaels: if you're still looking, you might have found the right comedian to play Joe Biden. On Sunday, the Kennedy Center Honors returned to Washington, D.C., as an in-person event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the ceremony, Biden hosted a reception in the White House to congratulate the honorees: Motown Records founder Barry Gordy, Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, and Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy